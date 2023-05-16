Texas sues Hyatt Hotels for misleading marketing and charging hidden fees

Companies Hyatt Hotels Corp Follow















NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Monday against Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N) for allegedly violating Texas consumer protection laws by misleading consumers with marketing and charging hidden fees.

In a petition filed in district court, Paxton said U.S.-based Hyatt did not include mandatory fees in advertised room rates to stop comparison shopping, amounting to millions of dollars in fraudulent charges.

"I will not stand by while Texas consumers are taken advantage of by Hyatt, or by any hotel chain that tries to get away with charging illegal hidden fees," Paxton said in a press release.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Paxton's lawsuit.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot











