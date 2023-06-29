Three charged with insider trading in Trump-linked company
- Companies
NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged three men with insider trading in connection with a special-purpose acquisition company seeking to merge with a media and technology company founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick allegedly made more than $22 million trading in Digital World Acquisition Corp based on tips about its forthcoming combination with Trump Media & Technology Group, prosecutors said.
Neither Trump nor his company was charged.
