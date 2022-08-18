Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.

Bulger, who was serving a life sentence for an August 2013 conviction for 11 murders and other offenses, was found killed in a high-security federal prison in West Virginia where he had been transferred earlier that day. He was 89 when he died.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, a reputed one-time crime family enforcer, was charged on Wednesday with murder. He had long been suspected of involvement in Bulger's death.

Two other men, Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged along with Geas with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal court.

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles

