TikTok sues Montana after state passes a law banning app

Illustration shows TikTok app logo
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 22 (Reuters) - TikTok filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Montana after the state passed a law banning the short-video app.

"We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.

Reporting by Jasper Ward and David Shepardson in Washington, writing by Paul Grant; editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks