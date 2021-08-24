10th Circ affirms Hetronic's $115 million IP award against European distributors

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a jury's $115 million verdict for heavy-machinery remote maker Hetronic International against its former European distributor Abitron Germany for selling copycat products.

Abitron and its affiliates violated federal trademark law through their infringing sales abroad, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Phillips wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel, marking the first time the 10th Circuit has considered whether the Lanham Act applies to foreign defendants making sales to foreign customers.

Hetronic International attorney Debbie Berman of Jenner & Block said she was pleased with the decision. Abitron's attorney Geren Steiner of Rupert Steiner & Morgan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hetronic International, an Oklahoma-based subsidiary of Methode Electronics, makes remote-control systems for cranes and other industrial machinery. Hetronic Germany, which Abitron later bought, distributed Hetronic International's products in Europe.

Abitron and Hetronic International's distribution agreement allowed Abitron to make and sell Hetronic-branded products that contained genuine Hetronic parts.

Hetronic International sued Abitron and its affiliates in 2015 in Oklahoma City federal court, alleging they breached contracts by making and selling Hetronic products with unauthorized parts. A jury awarded Hetronic International over $115 million in damages last year, $96 million of which stemmed from Abitron's Lanham Act violations.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot also awarded Hetronic International a permanent injunction blocking Abitron from further infringement worldwide.

Abitron argued on appeal that, among other things, the Lanham Act didn't apply to it because 99.98% of its allegedly infringing sales happened abroad.

Phillips, joined by Circuit Judges Michael Murphy and Carolyn McHugh, upheld the jury award on Tuesday. After finding the court had jurisdiction over the companies, the panel ruled the Lanham Act applied to Abitron because its actions had a substantial effect on U.S. commerce.

A significant amount of Abitron's foreign sales of the infringing products ended up in the U.S., Phillips said, and Hetronic provided evidence that these sales caused confusion among U.S. customers and "even Abitron Germany's own U.S. distributor."

The fact that only a small percentage of Abitron's products made it into the U.S. was irrelevant.

"Otherwise, billion-dollar-revenue companies could escape Lanham Act liability by claiming that millions of dollars of their infringing products entering the United States represented only a fraction of their sales," Phillips said.

Phillips also said the Lanham Act applied because Abitron "diverted tens of millions of dollars of foreign sales from Hetronic that otherwise would have ultimately flowed into the United States."

The appeals court rejected Abitron's "creative legal interpretation" of a research-and-development agreement that it argued gave it the rights to Hetronic's trademarks and other IP.

However, the appeals court narrowed the worldwide injunction blocking Abitron's infringing sales to apply only in countries where Hetronic currently markets or sells products.

Phillips said Hetronic International "isn't entitled to injunctive relief in markets it hasn't actually penetrated."

The case is Hetronic International Inc v. Hetronic Germany GmbH, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-6057.

For Abitron: Geren Steiner of Rupert Steiner & Morgan

For Hetronic: Debbie Berman of Jenner & Block

