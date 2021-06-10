11th Circuit revives SSDI claim based on mental illness

Social Security Administration office in Burbank, California, REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - An administrative law judge wrongly denied Social Security Disability Insurance benefits to a mentally ill Florida man by discounting the opinion of his treating psychiatrist without an adequate explanation, a federal appeals court held.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stopped short of finding that Arturo Simon was unable to work due to mental illness, but rejected every reason the ALJ had given for ruling that he wasn’t – including evidence that showed he was sometimes stable on medications and “could feed himself, dress himself, and shop.”

There was no “genuine inconsistency” between that evidence and Dr. Rosa Turner’s finding that Simon suffered from a “severe combination of bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety” that made it impossible to work, since “even a highly unstable patient will have good days,” Senior Circuit Judge R. Lanier Anderson III wrote for the court.

“(I)t goes almost without saying that many people living with severe mental illness are still capable of eating, putting on clothes in the morning, and purchasing basic necessities,” but that does not mean they are able to work, Anderson added. He was joined by Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa and Senior Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus.

Simon’s attorney, Sarah H. Bohr of Bohr & Harrington, said it was most significant that the 11th Circuit published its decision, giving it precedential value – a “very rare” occurrence for a Social Security appeal, she said.

The decision “will require the lower courts to look behind the ALJ’s findings regarding medical opinion evidence to determine whether, in fact, there is a ‘genuine inconsistency.’ And highly generalized statements are insufficient,” Bohr wrote in an email.

The Social Security Administration and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the 11th Circuit, Turner treated Simon between May 2013 and July 2017, seeing him about 30 times.

Simon applied for benefits in 2015 and was denied. The ALJ upheld the denial, and a federal judge in Miami found substantial evidence to support the ALJ’s determination in 2019.

The 11th Circuit reversed and remanded for further proceedings.

The ALJ had found Turner’s conclusion about Simon’s inability to work was inconsistent with certain aspects of her own clinical findings. However, his description of Turner’s findings was so rosy that the 11th Circuit said it “verges on a blatant mischaracterization of Simon’s medical records.”

The ALJ also found Turner’s conclusion inconsistent with reports by a second psychiatrist and a physician chosen by the Social Security Administration.

The consulting psychiatrist agreed with some of Turner’s conclusions but said Simon would only “have difficulties” in the workplace. Both consultants found Simon was alert, had good abstract-reasoning skills and a “good fund of information,” such as knowing that the sun rises in the east.

The 11th Circuit questioned the relevance of such knowledge, and faulted the ALJ for not considering “the fundamental differences between the relaxed, controlled setting of a medical clinic and the more stressful environment of a workplace.”

“In this case, we cannot discern — and the ALJ did not attempt to explain — how any of (the consultants’) findings are genuinely inconsistent with Dr. Turner’s opinions,” the court concluded.

The case is Arturo Simon v. Commissioner, Social Security Administration, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-14682.

For Simon: Sarah H. Bohr of Bohr & Harrington

For the Commissioner: Mark Weaver and Rich Winters of the Social Security Administration