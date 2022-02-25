1st Circ. says in-store brand reps are salespeople exempt from wage law

Summary

Summary Law firms Sales exemption applies to workers who don't consummate sales, appeals court says

Divided panel upheld dismissal of overtime pay lawsuit

Dissent said workers are "pitch men," not sales workers The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday said brand representatives who hand out samples and promote products in big-box stores are engaged in outside sales and exempt from overtime protections under federal law.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said employees of Summit Retail Solutions Inc who work inside stores such as Costco and BJ's may not consummate sales, but their primary job is to convince customers to buy products and they are paid commissions based on those purchases.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act requires that hourly workers be paid a premium for overtime hours but exempts "outside salesmen."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The majority said Summit employees were comparable to pharmaceutical sales representatives who the U.S. Supreme Court said were exempt from the FLSA in the seminal 2012 case Christopher v. SmithKline Beecham Corp.

"Although they do not ring up any purchase at the register, Brand Reps do as much as practically possible to in some sense make a sale in the retail store context in which they operate," Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch.

The court affirmed a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by a group of Summit employees who claimed the company's commission system encouraged them to under-report their hours and work unpaid overtime.

Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson in dissent said the commissions that Summit employees received were not necessarily tethered to their performance, since customers could purchase items from displays without interacting with brand representatives.

"Brand Reps are better viewed as pitch men, not product sellers or retailers," she wrote.

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw who represent Massachusetts-based Summit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the plaintiffs' lawyers at the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl.

The case is Modeski v. Summit Retail Solutions Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1747.

For the plaintiffs: Benjamin Davis of The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl

For Summit: Barry Miller of Seyfarth Shaw

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.