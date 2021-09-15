1st Circ. skeptical that Whole Foods' BLM mask ban was race bias

A Whole Foods Market store in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Summary

Summary Law firms Two judges signaled that Whole Foods has the right to enforce dress code

Panel questioned whether plaintiffs faced bias based on race

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday sounded skeptical of claims that Whole Foods Market Inc engaged in race discrimination by using its company dress code to bar employees from wearing facemasks and other apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard oral arguments in an appeal by a group of Whole Foods workers of a judge's February ruling that said they had failed to allege that the company retaliated against them on account of their race.

Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez told Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents the workers, that the lack of information about the racial identities of individual plaintiffs would make it difficult to state race bias claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"The fact that they are supporting a racial message (and) expressing support for Black employees does not in any way establish within the meaning of the statute that they as individuals are being discriminated against because of their race, and I don't really see that you have an answer to that contention," Lipez said.

Liss-Riordan told the court that the case presented a clear example of associational bias, in which workers face discrimination for associating with a protected group such as Black people, regardless of their own race.

And any question about whether the workers were protesting working conditions or the treatment of Black people by society generally should have been left to a jury and not addressed on Whole Foods' motion to dismiss, she said.

Twenty-seven plaintiffs had accused Whole Foods in the proposed nationwide class action of selectively enforcing its dress code banning "visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising" unrelated to the company.

The plaintiffs said Whole Foods would send workers home without pay or impose disciplinary actions for wearing Black Lives Matter facemasks, even as it let employees wear masks bearing other political messages and sports team logos.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said in February that Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc, had the right to enforce its dress code to target certain types of speech.

Employees who are not happy with the policy could try to persuade Whole Foods to change it, express themselves outside the workplace, or find somewhere else to work, the judge said.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson asked Liss-Riordan whether her argument would extend to a Whole Foods employee who wears a Ku Klux Klan mask to work, since that similarly sends a racially charged message.

"I'm trying to figure out when an employer has the right to draw the line," Thompson said.

Liss-Riordan said that her clients had intended to express solidarity with Black coworkers by wearing Black Lives Matter masks, and not to make a "political statement."

"But it's clearly a political statement to some," Thompson responded.

Michael Banks of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, who represents Whole Foods, said Burroughs correctly found that the plaintiffs were not protected by Title VII because they were not explicitly opposing discrimination in the workplace.

“The mask said ‘Black Lives Matter,’” Banks said. “It did not mention Whole Foods (and) it did not identify any unlawful employment practice.”

The panel included Circuit Judge Nancy Torresen.

The case is Frith v. Whole Foods Market Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1171.

For the workers: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For Whole Foods: Michael Banks of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

