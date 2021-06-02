2nd Circ could kick janitors’ classification row to Conn. top court

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday seemed split over whether to ask Connecticut’s top state court to decide if Jani-King International Inc franchisees’ revenue-sharing agreements with the company precluded them from pursuing claims that they should have been treated as its employees.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents more than 100 Jani-King franchisees, urged a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to certify questions to the Connecticut Supreme Court about whether franchise fees the workers paid violated a state law prohibiting employers from requiring payment in exchange for employment.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in late 2019 said that even if Jani-King misclassified franchisees, the fees were lawful because the workers had signed contracts agreeing to share revenue with the company.

Circuit Judge Steven Menashi at Wednesday's arguments seemed to disagree with Liss-Riordan that the propriety of requiring workers to pay franchise fees was unsettled under Connecticut law. He pointed to a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that said money deducted from workers' pay pursuant to a valid contract does not violate the state's "anti-kickback" law.

"Normally we don't certify when we have binding precedent from the state Supreme Court, and here we do and the district court thought it was dispositive," said Menashi.

Liss-Riordan in response said the case cited by the district judge was distinct because it involved the formula used to determine how the pay of commissioned workers was calculated.

"Nothing in Connecticut law says that if you're a franchisor you can't be subject to misclassification claims," she said.

Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi seemed to agree with Liss-Riordan that the Connecticut Supreme Court should be asked to weigh in, noting the dearth of case law from the state on worker misclassification compared with New York, which is also covered by the 2nd Circuit.

"Connecticut cases have said people can agree under the franchise statute and that is protected by contract, but the argument here is (about) the relationship between the wage statute and the franchise statute," he said. "And what that relationship is, we don’t know."

But Calabresi seemed unsure of exactly what the panel should ask the state court to decide. He said it may be necessary for the Connecticut Supreme Court to also determine whether Jani-King franchisees were actually the company's employees.

The judge also noted that the state court allows federal district judges, and not just the 2nd Circuit, to certify questions, and asked whether it was appropriate to remand the case to Bolden to do so.

Jani-King's lawyer, Aaron Van Oort of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, told Calabresi that the extra step would be unnecessary. But on the merits, he said, Bolden was correct to recognize that Connecticut is a strong "freedom of contract state."

Calabresi laughed in response.

"I don't know, as a Connecticut resident, that I would feel that way," he said.

The panel also included U.S. District Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York, who sat by designation.

The case is Mujo v. Jani-King International, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-111.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For Jani-King: Aaron Van Oort of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath