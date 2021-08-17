2nd Circ. ends chapter of 'minor legal epic' in N.Y. restaurant TM dispute

A view of the New York City skyline of Manhattan and the Hudson River during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S. April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Summary

Summary Related documents Lack of confusion doomed infringement case for Patsy's Pizzeria owner

District court shouldn't have ordered trademark registration

Despite ruling, appeals court calls out winner's "gamesmanship"

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for Patsy's Brand Inc – which owns Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York – on Tuesday in its trademark dispute with the owners of Patsy's Pizzeria, IOB Realty Inc, in a fight that has gone on for more than 20 years.

In a jointly written opinion, U.S. Circuit Judges John Walker, Jose Cabranes, and Richard Wesley vacated a Manhattan federal judge's order calling for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to award IOB a federal trademark covering "Patsy's Pizzeria" despite having ruled for Patsy's Brand on IOB's claims against it.

The appeals court also ruled for Patsy's Brand instead of remanding the case to U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton because confusion between "Patsy's Pizzeria" and Patsy's Brand's "Patsy's of New York" trademark wasn't likely.

Patsy's Brand attorney Joel MacMull of Mandelbaum Salsburg said in an email that it was "very happy" with the ruling.

"Had the trial court's decision stood, it would have blown a hole in what summary judgment means for a defendant in a trademark case and the impact that determination has for a plaintiff desiring registration," MacMull said.

IOB's attorney J'Naia Boyd of Rivkin Radler didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of an underlying trademark dispute that dates back to 1999, IOB sued Patsy's Brand in Manhattan in 2016, alleging its "Patsy's of New York" trademarks created a false association with Patsy's Pizzeria. It also told the court that Patsy's Brand had wrongly used the trademarks to block it from receiving federal trademarks based on alleged confusion.

Stanton ruled for Patsy's Brand in 2018 based on a lack of confusion and directed the PTO to register IOB's relief. The 2nd Circuit remanded the case last year and told Stanton to clarify whether he was granting either party's summary judgment motion and explain his authority to order the registration.

Stanton responded that both parties had agreed there was no likelihood of confusion, Patsy's Brand "rarely, if ever" used the "Patsy's of New York" mark commercially, and the mark's "actual function" was to prevent IOB from registering its marks.

Stanton also said the judgment "granted full relief to the parties, and there was no purpose, even an academic one, in separately addressing the summary judgment motions."

Patsy's Brand appealed, saying Stanton took "the unheard-of step" of "granting relief never asked for in the pleadings: ordering the (PTO) to grant trademark registrations of the losing party." IOB argued Stanton's confusion finding "effectively disposed of the summary judgment motions" and that the Lanham Act allowed Stanton to order the registrations.

On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit said it had been "presented with a puzzling situation at the end of a vexing chapter" of the parties' "minor legal epic." The appeals court vacated Stanton's judgment because it didn't comply with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and defied its order by not addressing summary judgment.

"By revisiting his previous analysis and dismissing the summary judgment process as inapposite, it seems Judge Stanton believed our colleagues had overlooked the logic that undergirded his prior decision," the 2nd Circuit said. "Although we do not doubt the practicality of his solution, the fact remains that the district court continues to elide the purpose, if not the plain text requirements," of the FRCP.

But in a footnote, it took Patsy's Brand to task for the "stark inconsistency" of continuing to oppose IOB's registration while conceding confusion wasn't likely at court, and noted its "frequent gamesmanship" during the litigation.

The case is IOB Realty Inc v. Patsy's Brand Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1988.

For IOB: Joel MacMull and Brian Block of Mandelbaum Salsburg; and Ronald Coleman of Dhillon Law Group

For Patsy's Brand: J'Naia Boyd and Cheryl Korman of Rivkin Radler; and Boris Kogan of Boris Kogan & Associates