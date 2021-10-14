2nd Circ. won't reconsider ruling upholding Jani-King franchise pacts

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Summary 2nd Circuit denied rehearing, en banc review

Panel said employee status did not affect duty to share franchise revenues

(Reuters) - The full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday declined to review a recent panel ruling that said janitorial services company Jani-King International Inc did not violate Connecticut law by deducting fees from franchisee revenues, even assuming the company should have classified franchisees as employees.

The court denied panel rehearing and en banc review of the 2-1 September decision, which said workers can be properly classified as both franchisees and employees under Connecticut law. That ruling also said Jani-King franchisees must honor contracts they had signed agreeing to pay thousands of dollars in upfront fees, and hand most of their revenue over to the company.

The majority said that all businesses operate by keeping most of the revenue from customers and only using a portion to pay for labor, and nothing in Connecticut law insulated franchisees from that model.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Texas-based Jani-King and its lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

The case is one in a series that alleged Jani-King and similar janitorial companies used the franchise model to evade their obligations to employees under federal and state labor laws.

Jani-King is facing a similar lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of franchisees in Oklahoma and in 2019 paid $3.7 million to settle misclassification claims by workers in Pennsylvania.

In the case where en banc review was denied Thursday, the plaintiffs had argued that they could not contract away their rights as employees under Connecticut wage law. Even though they had signed agreements, those pacts violated public policy and were void, they said.

But the 2nd Circuit said state law only barred deductions from wages that violated employment contracts or, in the plaintiffs' case, franchise agreements.

Connecticut franchise law allowed Jani-King and the franchisees to agree on a formula for calculating compensation, even if the franchisees were also the company's employees, the court said.

Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi in dissent said the panel should have asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to decide the threshold issue of what standard should be used to determine whether workers are a franchisor's employees under state law.

The case is Mujo v. Jani-King International, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-111.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan; Richard Hayber of Hayber, McKenna & Dinsmore

For Jani-King: Aaron Van Oort of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Read more:

Jani-King franchise agreements didn't violate labor laws - 2nd Circ.

2nd Circ could kick janitors' classification row to Conn. top court

10th Circuit revives DOL's claims that janitors are franchise firm's employees