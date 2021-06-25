2nd Circuit affirms nationwide sanctions against copyright attorney Liebowitz

2nd U.S. Circuit Court in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Liebowitz sanctioned for lying under oath, violating court orders

Nationwide measures justified by nationwide misconduct

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal court's nationwide sanctions against often-sanctioned copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz were justified by his misconduct, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

In an opinion jointly written by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judges Richard Wesley and Susan Carney, the appeals court found U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan didn't overreach by imposing sanctions against Liebowitz nationally, based in part on his pattern of misconduct around the country.

Liebowitz is known for filing thousands of copyright infringement complaints on behalf of photographers. He has brought more than 1,000 lawsuits in Manhattan federal court alone since 2017, and was suspended by the court's grievance committee in November.

Friday's opinion stems from a lawsuit Liebowitz filed against Bandshell Artist Management on behalf of Arthur Usherson for allegedly using his photo of musician Leon Redbone without permission. Liebowitz was sanctioned by Furman for, among other things, falsely claiming in the complaint that the copyright at issue had been registered before the lawsuit was filed, lying to the court, and violating several orders.

Liebowitz and his attorney Brian Jacobs of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brad Newberg of McGuireWoods, who represented Bandshell, said he was pleased with the decision to uphold the sanctions, which he believes have had a "meaningful effect on Mr. Liebowitz's practices over the past year."

Furman's June 2020 opinion noted that judges have called Liebowitz a "copyright troll," a "legal lamprey," and "an example of the worst kind of lawyering," among other things.

"Judges in this District and elsewhere have spent untold hours addressing Mr. Liebowitz's misconduct," Furman said in the ruling.

The judge ordered him to pay more than $100,000 in fines, serve all of his clients with the sanction order, and file a copy of it in all of his pending cases nationwide for a year.

Liebowitz appealed the sanctions to the 2nd Circuit in July.

At oral argument, Jacobs argued that the sanctions were overly harsh and unsupported by the facts, while Newberg countered the sanctions were "carefully and thoughtfully tied" to the issues and Liebowitz's history.

The 2nd Circuit affirmed the non-monetary sanctions on Friday, finding Furman hadn't abused his discretion in imposing them or applying them nationwide.

"Liebowitz's misconduct in this case -- including violating multiple court orders, repeatedly lying to the court, and filing a complaint with a false allegation -- justify the nationwide scope," the appeals court said.

It also said Liebowitz's "pattern of misconduct" across the country "squarely defeats Appellants' suggestions to the contrary."

The appeals court said it would address Liebowitz's challenge to the monetary sanctions in a second opinion, which hasn't yet been published.

The case is Liebowitz v. Bandshell Artist Mgmt., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2304.

For Liebowitz: Brian Jacobs of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello

For Bandshell: Brad Newberg of McGuireWoods

