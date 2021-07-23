2nd Circuit okays all Manhattan court sanctions against Liebowitz

2nd U.S. Circuit Court, 500 Pearl Street Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected embattled copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz's challenge to a Manhattan federal court's sanctions against him for the second time, finding they were justified based on his lies to the district court and other misconduct.

The opinion, written by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston for a three-judge panel, reiterated that nationwide non-monetary sanctions against Liebowitz were appropriate and affirmed over $100,000 in attorneys fees and other money sanctions, finding they were "well within" U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman's discretion.

In June, the 2nd Circuit had upheld Furman's non-monetary sanctions, which required Liebowitz to serve his clients with Furman's order and file a copy in his pending cases throughout the country.

Liebowitz is known for filing thousands of copyright complaints on behalf of photographers, and has been subject to sanctions in several federal courts for misconduct that includes lying under oath and violating court orders. The Southern District of New York's grievance committee suspended Liebowitz from practice there last year, citing his "unwillingness to change despite 19 formal sanctions and scores of other admonishments and warnings from judges across the country."

Friday's opinion stems from a lawsuit Liebowitz filed against Bandshell Artist Management for photographer Arthur Usherson in 2019. Brad Newberg of McGuireWoods, who represented Bandshell in the underlying case, said in an email that he and his client were "extremely pleased" with the decision.

Liebowitz's attorney Brian Jacobs of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Liebowitz's firm.

Liebowitz was sanctioned by Furman for falsely claiming that the copyright at issue had been registered before the lawsuit was filed, lying to the court, and violating court orders. On Friday, Livingston, joined by Circuit Judges Richard Wesley and Susan Carney, affirmed Furman's sanctions in full.

Liebowitz's misconduct "merited sanctions reserved for attorneys and litigants who demonstrate via their actions that unusual measures are required to deter future misbehavior, protect other litigants, and maintain the integrity of the judicial system," Livingston said.

Liebowitz had challenged Furman's findings that he had lied about a mediation session he and his client missed and acted in bad faith in pursuing Usherson's claim without a registered copyright.

Livingston said Furman had good reason to conclude that Liebowitz's testimony about the mediation was "unworthy of belief" based on his "patently incredible" claims about it and its contradiction by the mediator himself.

Liebowitz also brought and maintained the lawsuit in bad faith, Livingston said, finding he knew the copyright was unregistered during the case, didn't correct his representations to the court, and "actively stonewalled" discovery, "hoping to settle the case before the truth came to light."

Livingston rejected Liebowitz's arguments against attorneys' fees, and said the remaining $20,000 in sanctions were "modest, in terms of the costs imposed on Bandshell, its lawyers, and the court."

The case is Liebowitz v. Bandshell Artist Mgmt, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2304

For Liebowitz: Brian Jacobs of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello

For Bandshell: Brad Newberg of McGuireWoods

