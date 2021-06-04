2nd Circuit says debt settlement offers need not list interest

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration - RC2NGI9C4ZEC

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that debt collectors need not notify borrowers that interest could later accrue on their debt when extending a settlement offer.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Debra Ann Livingston wrote for the court that debt collection law firm Forster & Garbus did not violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when it offered to settle a borrower's credit card debt without including notice that the account could later accrue interest.

The law prohibits debt collectors from mischaracterizing the amount of a debt, and the 2nd Circuit said in 2016 it requires notifying borrowers when their balance is subject to rise due to interest and fees.

However, that holding does not apply to offers to settle a debt for a fixed amount by a specific date, Livingston wrote for the three-judge panel.

Robert Arleo, who represents Forster & Garbus, said his client is pleased with the decision, which will be helpful to courts and debt collectors trying to comply with the 2016 ruling.

Craig Sanders of Barshay Sanders, who represents the borrower, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Livingston and U.S. Circuit Court Judges José Cabranes and Gerard Lynch held that the FDCPA only requires that debt collection notices be clear and not open to inaccurate interpretation.

That does not mean collection notices must "anticipate every potential collateral consequence that could arise in connection with the payment or nonpayment of a debt," such as the fact that interest may accrue if the borrower does not settle, the panel said.

The decision overturned U.S. District Judge Frederic Block's summary judgment in favor of a borrower in 2019.

The case is Cortez v. Forster & Garbus, 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-1134

For Forster & Garbus: Solo practitioner Robert Arleo

For Cortez: Craig Sanders of Barshay Sanders