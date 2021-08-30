3rd Circ adopts FLSA test for 'personal staff' of elected officials

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Court adopted fact-specific test for applying FLSA exemption

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday said deputy coroners in a Pennsylvania county may have been eligible for overtime pay and adopted a test for determining when employees are "personal staff" of elected officials and exempt from federal wage law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a judge should not have granted summary judgment to Schuylkill County in a lawsuit by three former deputy coroners because it was unclear whether the exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act applied to them.

The case marked the first time the 3rd Circuit had an opportunity to determine the scope of the "personal staff" exemption. The panel said the exemption applies when employees work closely with an elected official "in a sensitive position of trust and confidence," and the official has direct control over hiring, firing, and working conditions.

The county's lawyers at Thomas Thomas & Hafer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Edward Brennan, who represents the plaintiffs.

Each Pennsylvania county has an elected coroner responsible for investigating the cause and manner of local deaths.

The plaintiffs in Monday's case were all part-time deputy coroners in Schuylkill County, and each had a separate job with the county. At the time, the county had about 20 deputy coroners, according to court filings.

In their 2017 lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed their employment with the county often involved more than 40 hours of work each week, and they should have been paid overtime under the FLSA.

They said the coroner fired them after a county human resources official raised concerns that they were not being paid properly.

The county moved for summary judgment, claiming its deputy coroners were "personal staff" of the elected coroner and exempt from mandatory overtime pay. The FLSA exempts individuals who are "selected by the holder" of an elected office "to be a member of his personal staff."

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sided with the county last year. Wilson applied a six-factor test for determining whether the FLSA exemption applies adopted by the 5th Circuit in the 1985 case Teneyuca v. Bexar County.

The 5th Circuit's test looks at whether an elected official has "plenary powers of appointment and removal," and whether a worker is personally accountable to only an elected official and represents that official "in the eyes of the public," among other factors.

The plaintiffs appealed, handing the 3rd Circuit its first chance to advise courts in the circuit on how far the "personal staff" exemption extends. The court said the key themes in applying the exemption are how closely an employee works with an elected official, and whether the official has direct control over working conditions.

Applying that standard, the panel said, it was not clear whether the deputy coroners were personal staff. They did not have a close working relationship with the elected coroner, evinced by the relatively large number of deputies who worked for the county at the time, Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges D. Brooks Smith and Theodore McKee.

The case is Clews v. County of Schuylkill, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2216.

For the plaintiffs: Edward Brennan

For the county: Christopher Scott of Thomas Thomas & Hafer