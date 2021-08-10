3rd Circuit sends back $10 mln 'Cars For Kids' trademark decision

REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated a $10.6 million ruling for a Texas charity that owns a common-law "Cars For Kids" trademark in a New Jersey federal court dispute with rival charity Kars 4 Kids.

U.S. Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz wrote for a three-judge panel that the district court must reconsider the amount of the award for America Can! Cars for Kids and whether America Can had waited too long to bring its claims.

Kars 4 Kids attorney Chris Cariello of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe declined to comment on the ruling. America Can and its attorneys Nick Pittman of the Pittman Law Firm, Karen Confoy of Fox Rothschild, and Chris Kinkade of FisherBroyles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

America Can began in the late 1980s and has used its "Cars for Kids" trademark since the early 1990s. New Jersey-based Kars 4 Kids was founded in 1995, and has used its name in advertising, which includes its distinctive jingle, since 1997. Both charities sell donated vehicles to fund children's programs.

America Can sent Kars 4 Kids a cease-and-desist letter after it first noticed its ads in Texas in 2003. It said it didn't see Kars 4 Kids ads in the state for several years after that, even though Kars 4 Kids continued to advertise nationwide. It sent another cease-and-desist letter in 2013 after noticing more Kars 4 Kids ads in 2011.

Kars 4 Kids sued America Can for trademark infringement in 2014, and America Can countered with its own trademark claims in 2015. A jury found in 2019 that Kars 4 Kids infringed America Can's trademark rights in Texas, and U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan found after a 2020 bench trial that America Can was entitled to more than $10 million of Kars 4 Kids' profits in the state.

Both parties appealed parts of the decision. Shwartz, joined by Circuit Judges Cheryl Ann Krause and Julio Fuentes, vacated and remanded the profits award and Sheridan's decision that America Can's claims weren't time barred.

Sheridan ruled that America Can's delay in bringing its claims was justified because Kars 4 Kids "lulled" it into believing it had "pulled back" its Texas advertising. But Sheridan didn't account for Kars 4 Kids' national advertising and whether it reached Texas, Shwartz said, which was relevant to whether America Can should have sued sooner.

Shwartz told the district court to consider evidence of Kars 4 Kids' national ads to determine whether America Can's claims were time barred.

Sheridan also considered only one of six relevant factors before ordering that Kars 4 Kids disgorge its profits from Texas car sales to America Can, Shwartz said. She remanded for Sheridan to consider these other factors, including whether Kars 4 Kids intended to confuse consumers and whether there was a public interest in making its conduct unprofitable.

Shwartz also found that Kars 4 Kids had waived its argument that America Can's unregistered trademark was invalid, which doomed its attempt to overturn the jury's liability verdict.

The case is Kars 4 Kids Inc v. America Can!, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2813.

For Kars 4 Kids: Chris Cariello of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Liza Walsh of Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly & Falanga, Jonathan King of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman.

For America Can: Nick Pittman of the Pittman Law Firm, Karen Confoy of Fox Rothschild, Chris Kinkade of FisherBroyles