3rd Circuit's Ambro to take senior status, giving Biden second vacancy

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro is stepping down from active service on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a court official said Wednesday, creating a new judicial vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill on the Philadelphia-based court.

Ambro, a former bankruptcy lawyer in Delaware and appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, notified the White House on Tuesday that he will take senior status upon the confirmation of a successor.

Joel McHugh, the 3rd Circuit's deputy circuit executive, confirmed the judge’s decision just days after U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush and until recently the court's chief judge, took senior status as well.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill their seats, and several other judges picked by Biden's Democratic predecessors have recently elected to take senior status.

Ambro, 71, is one of six Democratic appointees among the 3rd Circuit's 13 active judges, which until Smith’s announcement had eight Republican appointees, and joined the court in 2000. The court hears appeals from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the Virgin Islands.

Before joining the 3rd Circuit, he was a partner at Richards, Layton & Finger and a leading bankruptcy lawyer in Delaware, where he worked on some of the biggest corporate restructurings of the 1990s.

As a judge, Ambro has authored many of the 3rd Circuit’s major bankruptcy rulings including ones related to the Chapter 11 cases of Tribune Co and Owens Corning.

His decisions included a 2016 ruling upholding the National Football League's $1 billion concussion settlement with retired players and a 2017 ruling finding the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment protects a right to record video of the police.

