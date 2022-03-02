4th Circ. leery of challenge to federal courts' sex harassment policies

Summary Former public defender says policies violate workers' constitutional rights

Court panel seemed skeptical, but more receptive to her individual claims

(Reuters) - A panel of U.S. appeals court judges sounded doubtful on Wednesday that a former federal public defender in North Carolina could show the federal judiciary's internal process for addressing sexual harassment complaints is unconstitutional.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard oral arguments in a bid by the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Roe, to revive her claims that she was forced to quit her job after complaining about sexual harassment and that the court system's process for handling harassment cases is unfair because it is riddled with conflicts of interest.

Two of the three judges seemed skeptical of Roe's claim that the federal court system's protocols for handling sexual harassment complaints, which allow employees to report misconduct, request counseling, participate in mediation and take their case to a judicial hearing officer, violate employees' due-process rights.

Circuit Judge Michael Melloy told Roe's lawyer, Jeannie Suk Gersen of Harvard Law School, that the case seemed to hinge on the court system's failure to properly handle Roe's complaint.

“Your real claim is that as applied, this plan was not effective (and) didn’t help your client the way it should have, but I’m not sure it impugns the entire plan as being unconstitutional," Melloy said.

Gersen responded that the specific facts of Roe's case did not foreclose broader claims about the judiciary's policies, which she said are unfair because they often place officials accused of tolerating harassment in charge of investigating complaints.

"It's really both, it's not one or the other," she said.

Reuters listened to a livestream of the arguments.

The 4th Circuit itself is a defendant in the lawsuit because it administers federal judiciary policy in the states covered by the court, so all of its judges are recused from the case. The appeal was assigned to a panel of judges from the 6th, 8th and 10th Circuits.

While the judges appeared unlikely to revive Roe's broad claims against the judiciary, they also pushed back against the government's argument that Roe should not be able to sue over the way her complaint was handled. The federal judiciary is typically immune from legal claims by employees.

Thomas Byron of the U.S. Department of Justice, who represents the court system, told the court that the sexual harassment policy "provides a comprehensive, meaningful remedy" to employees designed to mirror the procedures afforded to private-sector workers under federal law.

But the judges noted that in Roe's case, the judiciary failed to adhere to the policy, including by ignoring deadlines.

"It might look fine on paper but don’t you have to admit that things went off the rails early?" 10th Circuit Judge Mary Beck Briscoe said to Byron.

The panel included Circuit Judge Ronald Gilman of the 6th Circuit.

The case is Roe v. United States, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1346.

For Roe: Jeannie Suk Gersen of Harvard Law School and Cooper Strickland

For the Judicial Conference: Thomas Byron and Amanda Mundell of the U.S. Department of Justice

