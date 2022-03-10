4th Circ. may back West Virginia's limits on attorney drug ads

Summary West Virginia law limits misleading statements in ads seeking clients

State appealing ruling that law violated lawyers' free-speech rights

Judge said law is similar to requirements for drug makers

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday seemed open to reviving a West Virginia law restricting lawyers from presenting misleading information about prescription drugs and medical devices in advertisements.

A federal judge last year agreed with two lawyers and a client who claimed the 2020 law violated lawyers' free-speech rights by forcing them to make specific statements in ads soliciting clients while barring them from using various words and phrases found to be misleading.

But during oral arguments in the state's appeal on Thursday, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson said the law was comparable to requirements that pharmaceutical companies disclose possible side effects in drug advertisements and include statements on packaging telling consumers to see a doctor if their symptoms persist.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

No drug maker has challenged those requirements on free-speech grounds, Wilkinson said, "and I'm wondering why (West Virginia's limits) aren't much the same thing."

Reuters listened to a livestream of the argument.

The state law prohibited lawyers from using phrases such as "consumer alert" or "health alert," limited the use of the term "recall," and required consumers to be told not to stop taking medication without first consulting a doctor. Lawyers also could not use the logos of government agencies, which the state said could confuse consumers.

Texas and Tennessee have adopted similar laws, which have not been challenged. The states have said that a surge in attorney TV ads seeking clients to sue over drug complications is scaring some consumers into not taking their medications.

Robert Peck of the Center for Constitutional Litigation, who represents the plaintiffs in Thursday's case, told Wilkinson that most of West Virginia's restrictions were not directly connected to the services being offered by lawyers, unlike disclosure requirements for drug makers.

That weakens the state's interest in regulating attorney advertisements in such a way that could infringe on speech, Peck said.

"I'm not sure that's a distinction that I buy," Wilkinson responded. "The legislature in this public health area is permitted significant latitude and leeway."

Lindsay See of the West Virginia Attorney General's office agreed with Wilkinson that the state law required the same kind of "common, non-controversial health and safety warnings" that drug companies must include in advertising.

"The reason that commercial speech is protected at all is because of the informational value to the consumer," See said. "This advances that goal."

The 4th Circuit panel included Circuit Judges Albert Diaz and Henry Floyd. Diaz asked a series of questions signaling that he was skeptical of the plaintiffs' claims.

The case is Recht v. Morrisey, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1684.

For the plaintiffs: Robert Peck of the Center for Constitutional Litigation

For the state: Lindsay See of the West Virginia Attorney General's office

Read more:

Judge blocks West Virginia restrictions on attorney drug advertising

West Virginia law regulating attorney drug ads faces court challenge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.