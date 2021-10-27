4th Circuit judges leery of bid to extend WARN Act liability

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Summary

Summary Related documents Utility company had no control over contractor's employees, judges said

Chamber of Commerce says ruling could impact COVID-related cases

(Reuters) - U.S. appeals court judges sounded skeptical on Wednesday of a bid to hold a utility company liable for its contractor's alleged failure to give 4,000 employees advanced notice of a mass layoff, an issue that could be key to businesses that abruptly axed workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During oral arguments, two of the three judges on a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel told a lawyer for a proposed class of former employees of construction firm Fluor Corp that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act only requires employers to give their own workers at least 60 days notice, and does not extend to employees of contractors.

Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson said holding otherwise could lead to "endless confusion" over how the WARN Act applies where multiple unrelated companies are operating.

"I just don't see how you prevail on those things without expanding the scope of this statute to quite an extraordinary extent," Wilkinson said.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Jack Raisner of Raisner Roupinian, told the panel that the WARN Act imposes liability on the business that violates workers' rights to advanced notice of layoffs, even if it does not directly employ the workers.

Workers laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic have brought WARN Act claims against a number of companies including rental car services Enterprise Holdings Inc and Hertz Global Holdings Inc, restaurant chain Hooters and Rosen Hotels and Resorts Inc.

In an amicus brief in Wednesday's case, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned the 4th Circuit that a broad reading of WARN Act liability could have a "devastating impact" on businesses involved in pending litigation.

The case stems from a construction project at a nuclear facility in South Carolina operated by a unit of SCANA Corp, which is now a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc. SCANA had tapped Westinghouse Electric Corp to perform work at the facility, and Westinghouse in turn contracted with Fluor, according to court filings.

SCANA in July 2017 abruptly ceased work at the facility, forcing Fluor to immediately lay off about 4,000 of its employees. A group of Fluor workers sued both companies that year, claiming they had violated the WARN Act by not giving notice before the layoffs.

SCANA argued that because it did not employ the Fluor workers, it could not be held liable under the law. Fluor maintained that SCANA's abrupt cancellation of the project was an "unforeseen business circumstance" that exempted it from WARN Act notice requirements.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs in January agreed and granted summary judgment to the companies.

On Wednesday, Wilkinson pressed Raisner on whether SCANA even had the ability to identify all of Fluor's employees in order to notify them of the impending layoffs.

"They don’t have to know; they have to know where Fluor's CEO is," Raisner responded, "and to tell the CEO 'we’re going to be shutting down in 60 days.'"

But Wilkinson and Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer seemed unmoved. Niemeyer repeatedly noted that SCANA had no control over whether Fluor workers were laid off, reassigned or paid for an initial period after the project was shut down.

"This is not an inter-corporate question; this is a question of whether Fluor's employees are under the control of SCANA," Niemeyer said.

The panel includes Circuit Judge Diana Motz, who did not speak during Wednesday's arguments.

The case is Pennington v. Fluor Corp, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1141.

For the plaintiffs: Jack Raisner of Raisner Roupinian; and Charles Ercole of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

For Fluor: Hagood Tighe of Fisher Phillips

For SCANA: Ted Speth of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart