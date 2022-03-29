4th Circuit replaces federal public defender amid sexual bias lawsuit

Summary Baker is new public defender for Western District of N.Carolina

Prior office holder named in discrimination lawsuit

(Reuters) - A retired Marine brigadier general will replace the top federal public defender for the Western District of North Carolina after the prior office holder became a defendant in a closely watched sexual discrimination lawsuit against the judiciary.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that John Baker, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in December, has succeeded Anthony Martinez as the federal defender for the district, which is headquartered in Charlotte.

Martinez, who had served in the role since August 2017, had sought reappointment for another four-year term, the 4th Circuit said in April 2021. But James Ishida, the 4th Circuit's executive, on Monday said Martinez elected not to seek another term ultimately.

Baker began his term on Monday.

Ishida said he could not detail the reasons. A lawyer for Martinez, Shannon Spainhour of Davis Hartman Wright, did not respond to a request for comment.

The change came after a former public defender in the office earlier this month told a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee that she was sexually harassed by a superior and stonewalled in her efforts to have the judiciary address her complaint.

That woman, Caryn Devins Strickland, is appealing to the 4th Circuit the dismissal of her closely watched lawsuit, challenging the federal judiciary's process for handling sexual harassment complaints, which she says is flawed and biased.

The North Carolina federal defender's office like others nationally provides lawyers for indigent defendants and is part of the federal judiciary. Its 30,000 employees do not enjoy protections under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against workplace sexual harassment, unlike other private sector and federal government workers.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, Strickland alleged she complained to Martinez after a supervisor sexually harassed her, including by constantly "shadowing" her and implying she would be promoted if she acquiesced to his sexual advances.

But Strickland alleged Martinez was dismissive, reassigned her to work even more closely with the supervisor, berated her after she sought help from a judiciary civil rights office, and retaliated by trying to reduce her duties and salary.

Strickland said she was forced to resign and has been working in lower-paying, temporary positions.

The judiciary and Martinez's lawyer in a brief seeking to uphold the case's dismissal argued that he took her concerns "seriously" and followed the judiciary's process to address misconduct complaints.

Jeannie Suk Gersen, a professor at Harvard Law School who represents Strickland, did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Roe v. United States, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1346.

