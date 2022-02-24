4th Circuit revives broker's $1.2 mln arbitration win over firing

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reinstated a $1.2 million arbitration award for a securities broker who claims ICON Advisers Inc unlawfully fired him without cause, even though his home state of North Carolina allows workers to be fired at will.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with plaintiff James Warfield that the award was reasonable because of a split among courts over whether an agreement to arbitrate employment disputes nullifies the presumption that employment is at will.

Warfield, who had signed such an agreement, claims he was abruptly fired in 2017, months after ICON hired him as a regional vice president.

A federal judge in Charlotte had vacated the award, saying an arbitration panel had shown manifest disregard of the law by ignoring North Carolina's doctrine of at-will employment.

But the 4th Circuit on Thursday noted that some courts, including the 7th and 8th Circuits, have said the existence of an arbitration agreement implies protections against being fired without just cause.

"In the absence of clearly on-point and controlling precedent, the fact that courts disagree on a particular legal question weighs against second-guessing an arbitrator's award," Circuit Judge Diana Motz wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Stephanie Thacker and A. Marvin Quattlebaum.

Warfield's lawyer, Christopher Edwards of Ward & Smith, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smuth & Prophete who represent Colorado-based ICON.

The case is Warfield v. ICON Advisers Inc, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1690.

For Warfield: Christopher Edwards of Ward & Smith

For ICON: Jonathan Yarbrough of Constangy Brooks, Smith & Prophete

