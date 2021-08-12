5th Circ says fed court should hear 'Hooker to Looker' book dispute

REUTERS/Chip East

Summary

Summary Related documents Publisher, makeup artist embroiled in state, federal cases

Federal court said no jurisdiction over contract-based case

5th Circuit said case invokes federal copyright law

(Reuters) - A legal dispute between a Houston makeup artist and publisher over the book "Hooker to Looker: A Makeup Guide for the Not So Easily Offended" should be heard in Texas federal court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

The question of whether Di Angelo Publications or Jentry Kelley authored the book implicated federal copyright law, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas incorrectly ruled the dispute only related to state contract law, U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for a three-judge panel.

Di Angelo and its attorney Karen Tripp didn't respond to a request for comment, and neither did Kelley's self-named cosmetics company or her attorney, Yocel Alonso of the Alonso Law Firm.

Kelley approached Di Angelo with a three-page manuscript about her background in cosmetics, and Di Angelo said it wrote "Hooker to Looker" for Kelley while "communicating and/or collaborating" with her. The book, which Di Angelo published in 2016, only lists Kelley as the copyright holder, and the parties' contract also names Kelley as the "author."

Di Angelo said that it created an updated version of the book at Kelley's request after selling its initial 1,000-copy run, and then discovered Kelley had breached their contract by trying to work directly with Di Angelo's printer to print the book herself. Kelley then sued Di Angelo in Texas state court in 2018, alleging it misled her about publishing costs and overcharged her for its services and arguing she was the sole owner of all IP related to the book. Di Angelo countered in state court with breach-of-contract claims and others.

Di Angelo filed its own lawsuit against Kelley in Houston federal court last year - which Kelley said was an attempted "end-run" around adverse rulings in state court - seeking only a declaration that it owns the copyrights in the book.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner dismissed the case last August, finding the federal court lacked jurisdiction over the state law-based contract case.

Di Angelo argued on appeal that the federal court should hear the case because it involved applying and interpreting the federal Copyright Act. Higginbotham, joined by Circuit Judges Leslie Southwick and Kurt Engelhardt, agreed on Thursday and revived the federal dispute.

"Claims of ownership in a copyright do not invariably arise under copyright law," Higginbotham said. "But claims of copyright ownership grounded in authorship touch on federal concerns."

Higginbotham said it was "nigh impossible" to read Di Angelo's allegations without concluding that it was claiming at least co-authorship of the book.

And "neither the presence of a related contract nor contract claims is dispositive of whether a valid copyright claim has been pled," Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham also said every federal appeals court that has addressed the question - including the 1st, 6th, and 7th Circuits - appears to have reached the same conclusion.

Kelley argued that the contract's reference to her as the "author" defeated Di Angelo's claim that it was a co-author. But "neither the contract's use of 'author' nor its more general terms preclude Di Angelo from adducing facts that would make it a statutory author," Higginbotham said.

The case is Di Angelo Publications Inc v. Kelley, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For Di Angelo: Karen Tripp

For Kelley: Yocel Alonso of the Alonso Law Firm