5th Circuit rules MoneyGram not a bank

Summary Law firms MoneyGram did not take deposits and wasn't a bank for tax purposes

Deposits mean receiving customer money for "safekeeping"

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled that MoneyGram International is not a bank under U.S. tax law, a ruling that could require the money transmitter to pay more than $38 million in unpaid taxes.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that selling customers' money orders is not the same as taking deposits, a key facet of what defines a bank under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

"Because customers do not give MoneyGram money for safekeeping, the most basic feature of a bank is missing," Circuit Judge Gregg Costa wrote for the panel.

The decision upheld a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.

Aaron Streett of Baker Botts, who represents the company, did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The decision is the latest setback for MoneyGram in its long-running attempt to treat multi-billion dollar losses on mortgage-backed securities during the 2008 financial crisis as ordinary losses, rather than capital losses, for tax purposes.

Because banks must hold assets against potential loan losses, the tax code allows them to deduct certain worthless securities as ordinary losses. Ordinary investors holding such securities must book worthless securities as capital losses.

While the 5th Circuit's opinion discussed the definition of a bank in the tax context, some attorneys said it may have broader relevance to legal battles involving fintech companies that have expanded into some traditional banking activities.

In one case before the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, New York's Department of Financial Services and the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have offered competing views on whether a bank must, by definition, take deposits.

The question is central to a dispute over whether authority to regulate fintech companies lies with the states or the federal government.

Robin Nunn, a partner at Morgan Lewis who is not involved in the cases, said on Wednesday that the ruling has implications outside of tax law, as questions arise about how to classify fintech companies.

"This squarely puts a fintech in the bucket of 'not a bank,'" Nunn said.

On Tuesday, Costa along with Circuit Judges Patrick Higginbotham and Stephen Oldham rejected MoneyGram's arguments for why it took deposits and was therefore a bank.

While MoneyGram receives cash from the purchasers of cashier's checks, it is not keeping that money safe for the customer, but rather selling a product, the court held.

"Buying a product is not depositing money for safekeeping," Costa wrote. "Customers buying a product are doing the opposite of keeping their money; they are spending it."

