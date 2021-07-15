6th Circ is latest court to toss challenge to mandatory bar dues

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents SCOTUS ruling on union dues did not overrule decision on mandatory bar membership

9th, 10th Circuits have come to the same conclusion

Supreme Court last year declined to take up the issue

(Reuters) - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday became the latest court to conclude that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring unions from charging nonmembers fees did not overrule an earlier high court decision allowing states to require lawyers to pay bar association dues.

A three-judge 6th Circuit panel in a case brought by Michigan lawyer Lucille Taylor said the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME may have undermined the reasoning behind a 1990 decision in Keller v. State Bar of California, but that Keller is still good law because the justices did not expressly overturn it.

The 9th and 10th Circuits have come to the same conclusion in decisions challenging mandatory bar association membership in Oregon and Oklahoma. The Supreme Court last year turned away the Wisconsin case, and is scheduled to consider taking up the Oregon case in September.

Taylor's lawyers at the conservative Mackinac Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Taylor has practiced law for nearly 50 years and was chief legal counsel to former Michigan Governor John Engler, a Republican.

At least 30 states require lawyers to join their state bar associations and pay dues in order to practice. The Supreme Court in Keller upheld those requirements, ruling that states have a compelling interest in regulating the legal profession, but said dues could only be spent on activities germane to that purpose.

The court in Keller relied in part on its 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, which said public-sector unions could compel nonmembers to pay fees toward collective bargaining.

The justices overturned Abood in the 2018 Janus ruling, finding that so-called "agency fees" violated non-union members' free-speech rights because bargaining with the government is inherently political.

Taylor in a 2019 lawsuit argued that the Supreme Court in Keller found that the same rule applies to unions and bar associations, and as a result, Janus also rendered compulsory bar association dues unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, Michigan, dismissed the case last year, finding that Keller was binding because the Supreme Court has not expressly overruled it in Janus.

The 6th Circuit on Thursday agreed, saying it was not for appeals courts to decide whether the Supreme Court implicitly tosses out its own precedent.

"Even where intervening Supreme Court decisions have undermined the reasoning of an earlier decision, we must continue to follow the earlier case if it directly controls until the Court has overruled it," Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judge Eugene Siler and Amul Thapar.

The case is Taylor v. Buchanan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2002.

For Taylor: Derk Wilcox of the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation

For the defendants: John Bursch of Alliance Defending Freedom