6th Circ revives Amazon security check case after Penn. court ruling

Packages are transported on a sorting machine inside Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

Summary

Summary Law firms Top state court said Pennsylvania law requires pay for security screenings

6th Circuit said Amazon workers can pursue class action

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Amazon.com Inc must face claims that it owes warehouse workers in Pennsylvania for time spent in security screenings, after the state's top court ruled that workers must be paid for that time under state law.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unpublished order revived the 2013 class action and remanded it to a federal judge, about three weeks after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that because workers are under Amazon's control during security checks, those few minutes each day count as "hours worked."

The state court had answered certified questions from the 6th Circuit, which has heard several similar cases against Amazon that were consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Kentucky.

Seattle-based Amazon and its lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did Peter Winebrake of Winebrake & Santillo, lead lawyer for the plaintiffs in the proposed class action.

In their 2013 lawsuit, the plaintiffs said they spent an average of four to eight minutes going through security screenings after their shifts ended. By not paying them for that time, Amazon violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Pennsylvania wage law, they said.

In the 2014 case Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc v. Busk, which involved Amazon warehouse workers in Nevada, the U.S. Supreme Court said security checks are not compensable under the FLSA because they are incidental to workers' primary job duties.

But many state wage laws are broader than the FLSA. Pennsylvania law says workers must be paid for "time during which an employee is required by the employer to be on the premises of the employer, to be on duty or to be at the prescribed work place."

A federal judge in Kentucky in 2018 said that because Pennsylvania law did not expressly repudiate the FLSA, the federal standard applied and Amazon workers did not have to be paid.

The workers appealed and the 6th Circuit in 2019 asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to step in.

The state court last month said Pennsylvania lawmakers also never explicitly incorporated the FLSA into state wage law, even though it has been amended six times since its initial passage in 1968.

That showed that state law was distinct from the FLSA, and the broad definition included in the law was plainly designed to include any time that Amazon workers were required to be in the warehouse, the court said.

The court rejected Amazon's claims that because time spent in security checks did not amount to labor or toil, it should not be considered part of an employee's "workweek" that is compensable under state law.

The case is Heimbach v. Amazon.com Inc, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-5942.

For the plaintiffs: Peter Winebrake of Winebrake & Santillo

For Amazon: Richard Rosenblatt of Morgan Lewis & Bockius