In 7-Eleven case, Mass. top court says franchisees can be employees

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' top court on Thursday said franchisees could be considered companies' employees under state law in some circumstances, rejecting 7-Eleven Inc's warning that such a ruling could bring on an "apocalyptic end" to franchising in the state.

The seven-member Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously held that a state law governing the classification of workers can apply to franchise relationships because it does not conflict with a U.S. Federal Trade Commission rule governing franchising.

The FTC rule requires franchisors to exert control over certain aspects of franchise operations. The state law considers control over working conditions to be the key factor in determining whether workers are employees and are entitled to the minimum wage, overtime pay and other protections.

"While a franchisor may dictate that a franchisee include certain food items on its menu, that does not mean that a franchisor must dictate the franchisee's hiring decisions, the layout of its kitchen, or the wages it pays its employees," Justice Dalila Wendlandt wrote for the court.

The ruling came in a bid by 7-Eleven franchisees to revive a proposed class action claiming they are actually glorified store managers and should be paid the minimum wage and receive other protections afforded to employees under Massachusetts law.

7-Eleven, backed by business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, claimed that under Massachusetts law, its franchisees would always be considered employees because the FTC rule requires the company to exert control over them.

7-Eleven did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the plaintiffs' lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who is running for Massachusetts attorney general as a Democrat.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year asked the state court to decide whether Massachusetts' three-pronged "ABC test" for classifying workers applies to franchise relationships or is preempted by the FTC rule.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday said complying with state wage laws does not make it impossible for franchisors to also comply with the federal rule.

And the control over a franchise's method of operation referenced in the FTC rule is not the same as the "control and direction" of workers that determines their classification, the court said.

Wendtlandt wrote that 7-Eleven's "predicted apocalyptic end" to franchising in the state had not occurred in other places where courts have applied worker classification tests to franchise relationships, such as California and New Jersey.

The court sent the case back to the 1st Circuit to apply its decision.

The case is Patel v. 7-Eleven Inc, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13166.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For 7-Eleven: Norman Leon of DLA Piper

