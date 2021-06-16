7th Circuit squashes floor-plan copyright owner for third time

REUTERS/Chip East

Home builder's plans not similar enough to show infringement

(Reuters) - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against residential floor-plan copyright owner Design Basics LLC on Wednesday on its claims that Jasper, Indiana-based Kerstiens Homes & Designs’ allegedly similar plans infringed.

In the court's third ruling against Design Basics, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder wrote for a three-judge panel that the company he called a "copyright troll" had again failed to prove that an allegedly infringing home builder's designs were similar enough to violate its "thin" copyright protection.

Kerstiens' attorney Paul Overhauser of Overhauser Law Offices said in an email that the company hopes the ruling will "spare other home builders across the country from frivolous copyright infringement suits."

Design Basics and its attorney John LaDue of SouthBank Legal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Design Basics owns thousands of single-family home floor plans, and has brought more than 100 infringement complaints against home builders. It sued Kerstiens in 2016.

Scudder said Design Basics "while holding itself out as a home designer, is a copyright troll," and looks to "extract rents from market participants who must choose between the cost of settlement and the costs and risk of litigation."

Joined by Circuit Judges Michael Kanne and Amy St. Eve, Scudder affirmed a 2018 decision from U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis that Kerstiens' plans weren't similar enough to Design Basics' to show infringement.

The similarities Design Basics noted were "standard features not strongly protected by copyright," Scudder said, and the plans were different in many ways. Among other things, Kerstiens' plans had distinct room layouts, different room dimensions, and unique features like a back patio and a living-room fireplace, Scudder said.

"Pick any ordinary neighborhood in the Chicagoland area," Scudder said. "Similarities abound between the selected homes and the plans that Design Basics seeks exclusive claim to."

The appeals court also affirmed an attorneys' fees award of nearly $520,000 for Kerstiens.

The case is Design Basics LLC v. Kerstiens Homes & Designs Inc., 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-3202.

For Design Basics: John LaDue of SouthBank Legal

For Kerstiens: Paul Overhauser of Overhauser Law Offices

