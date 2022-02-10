8th Circ grounds lawsuit against Allianz for COVID-related flight cancellations

Summary

(Reuters) - A travel-insurance policy’s exclusion of losses caused by epidemics “if they affect you” applies to flight cancellations spurred by government stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for Allianz Global Assistance and another Allianz company, Jefferson Insurance Co., in a potential nationwide class action by Logan Bauer, a healthy but disappointed would-be traveler.

The 8th Circuit rejected Bauer’s argument that he was not “affected” by the pandemic because he never contracted the virus.

“While infection is certainly a kind of effect, the term ‘affect’ is not bound to that narrow scope,” Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz wrote for the panel. He added that if the exclusion required an actual illness, it would have said so “expressly,” as other portions of the policy did.

Allianz’s attorneys at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Armstrong Teasdale referred requests for comment to the company, which emailed a statement that the company was “gratified” by the 8th Circuit’s decision. Allianz has adopted several “temporary and permanent enhancements” to coverage for customers whose trips were canceled due to an actual COVID-related illness or medical emergency, the statement added.

Bauer was represented by Derek Ankrom and Jason Smith of Spencer & Fane, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the complaint they filed in federal court in Springfield, Missouri, Bauer had purchased a round-trip ticket to Miami in January 2020 with plans to travel that April. However, he canceled the flight due to overlapping city, county, and state stay-at-home orders.

Bauer filed a claim for reimbursement under his travel insurance policy, and sued after it was denied. He claimed the epidemic exclusion was ambiguous and also inapplicable because COVID-19 was technically a “pandemic” rather than an “epidemic.”

The lower court and 8th Circuit rejected both arguments, with Circuit Judges Steven Colloton and Jonathan Kobes joining Grasz’s opinion.

“Because the insurers establish that COVID-19 constitutes an epidemic under the policies, that Bauer’s flight cancellation resulted from the epidemic, and that the epidemic ‘affected’ Bauer, we hold the exclusion applies,” the panel held.

The case is Bauer v. AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance et al., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3711.

For Bauer: Derek Ankrom and Jason Smith of Spencer & Fane

For Allianz Global Assistance et al.: Matthew Antonelli of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr; Patrick Kenny and Matthew Turner of Armstrong Teasdale

