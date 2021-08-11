8th Circuit offers mixed win on Iowa ‘ag-gag’ law

A caged hen in California, REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A key part of Iowa's 2012 “ag-gag” law passes constitutional muster, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday in a blow to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and other organizations that conduct undercover investigators at agricultural facilities.

Iowa’s ban on using false pretenses to gain access to agricultural facilities “is consistent with the First Amendment because it prohibits exclusively lies associated with … trespass to private property,” Circuit Judge Steven Colloton wrote for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The three-judge panel unanimously reversed a lower court’s ruling that the access provision was facially invalid as a content-based restriction on speech. In a separate concurrence, however, Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz indicated that the panel’s word might not be the last.

“(W)hen a cloud of censorship appears to be descending, along with palpable public fear of being ‘cancelled’ for holding ‘incorrect’ views, it concerns me to see a new category of speech which the government can punish through criminal prosecution.” Grasz wrote. “Ultimately, the Supreme Court will have to determine whether such laws can be sustained, or whether they infringe on the ‘breathing room’ necessary to effectuate the promise of the First Amendment.”

The court split 2-1 in holding that a separate provision of the law, which bans “false statements” on applications for agricultural employment, is unconstitutionally overbroad since it encompasses nonmaterial falsehoods like compliments on the interviewer’s attire. Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender dissented from that portion of the opinion.

ALDF Senior Staff Attorney Kelsey Eberly welcomed the recognition that “criminalizing of 'white lies' and omissions by job applicants to factory farms and slaughterhouses could not withstand constitutional scrutiny,” and said the group was “disappointed” but “undeterred” that the law’s access provisions were upheld.

Civil-rights litigator Matthew Strugar, who argued the case for ALDF, PETA, the Center for Food Safety, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Bailing Out Benji, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a social media post, he said the employment provisions “were always the main target” because “factory farm investigations tend to be employment-based.”

Counsel for Iowa Governor Kimberly Reynolds and Attorney General Tom Miller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is one of three that advocacy organizations have filed against the 2012 law and two amendments. By coincidence, the third lawsuit was filed Tuesday before the 8th Circuit published its opinion.

The legislature amended the law in 2019 in response to Senior U.S. District Judge James Gritzner’s ruling that the 2012 version was unconstitutional. Gritzner granted the opponents a preliminary injunction in December 2019 and both sides agreed last year to put the action on hold pending Tuesday’s appellate decision.

In June 2020, the state separately banned agricultural trespassers from knowingly using “a camera or electronic surveillance device” to transmit or record images or data “on the trespassed property.” That law is the target of the suit filed on Tuesday, which also includes Food and Water Watch as a plaintiff.

On Monday, Colloton and two other judges revived ALDF’s challenge to an Arkansas ag-gag law, which a lower court had dismissed for lack of standing.

The appellate case decided Tuesday is Animal Legal Defense Fund et al. v. Reynolds et al., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1364.

For ALDF, PETA, the Center for Food Safety, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, and Bailing Out Benji: Matthew Strugar, Law Office of Matthew Strugar, Rita Bettis Austen of ACLU of Iowa Foundation, Kelsey Eberly and Cristina Stella of ALDF

For Gov. Kimberly Reynolds, Attorney General Tom Miller, et al.: Jacob Larson and Jeffrey Thompson of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office