9th Cir. poised to reject freelancers' challenge to Calif.'s AB5

Summary Law firms Judges skeptical that classification law turns on workers' speech

(Reuters) - A lawyer for groups that represent freelance journalists and photographers appeared to have little luck on Friday convincing a U.S. appeals court that California's strict worker classification law violates freelancers' free-speech rights.

James Manley of the Pacific Legal Foundation, who represents the groups, told a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that the 2019 law known as AB5 and amendments adopted last year unreasonably block many freelance journalists from being treated as independent contractors based on the content of their speech, while exempting similar work performed for marketing or artistic purposes.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg of the Northern District of California, who sat by designation, said the categories of workers outlined in the law plainly do not turn on the substance of a worker's speech.

“It's whether or not they’re replacing someone who otherwise had been an employee,” Seeborg said. “It’s completely divorced from the content of the speech.”

The American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association are seeking to revive alawsuit challenging AB5 after a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed it last March.

The groups say that many freelancers make more money as independent contractors, and could be out of work altogether if they failed to secure jobs as full-time employees.

AB5 created a presumption that most workers in California are employees and not independent contractors, and consequently are entitled to various legal benefits. One provision of the law said that freelancers must be treated as employees when they submit more than 35 pieces to a single client in a year.

Lawmakers eliminated the 35-piece cap in amendments adopted last October, but prohibited companies from using freelancers to replace employees who would otherwise perform the same amount of work.

On Friday, Circuit Judges Danielle Forrest and Consuelo Callahan both told Manley that if his argument is correct, it would mean that various occupation-based exemptions in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act are also potentially unconstitutional.

“The way you’re defining ‘content-based’ in my mind means that any occupational categorization is going to be implicated,” Forrest said. “If that’s true, how can we ever regulate based on occupation?”

Manley told the judges that laws like the FLSA are permitted to place some burden on speech if the government has a good reason for adopting them. But California lawmakers failed to explain their “scattershot” approach of exempting various occupations from AB5, but not journalists, he said.

“This array of exemptions rise and fall based on what you’re saying,” Manley said.

Jose Zelidon-Zepeda of the California Attorney General's office told the 9th Circuit panel on Friday that AB5 is a generally-applicable regulation on commerce and does not implicate workers' speech.

Even if it does, he said, state lawmakers had a strong rationale for adopting the law that trumps any incidental burden on speech.

"These classifications are the legislature’s attempt to try to parcel out particular occupations where misclassification is more likely to be a concern,” he said.

The case is ASJA v. Becerra, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55734.

For the ASJA: James Manley of the Pacific Legal Foundation

For the state: Jose Zelidon-Zepeda of the California Attorney General's office