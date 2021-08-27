9th Circ revives trademark dispute between Ayla and Alya beauty brands

A gavel is seen on legal books in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms American Ayla sued Australian Alya for trademark infringement

San Francisco court said no U.S. jurisdiction over Alya

(Reuters) - Australian skin-care company Alya Skin must face claims in the U.S. that it infringed trademarks belonging to San Francisco-based beauty brand Ayla, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, reversing a San Francisco federal court's dismissal of the case.

Alya's commercial activity in the U.S. justified federal jurisdiction, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, sitting by designation, wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Ayla and its attorneys Gregory Smith and Peter Gregora of Lowenstein & Weatherwax didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Alya or its attorney David Grossman of Loeb & Loeb.

Ayla sued Alya in 2019, alleging its similarly named beauty products were likely to cause consumer confusion. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam dismissed the complaint later that year, finding the Australian company lacked sufficient contacts with the U.S. to justify federal jurisdiction over it.

Ayla argued U.S. jurisdiction over the case was appropriate on appeal because, among other things, ten percent of Alya's sales are to Americans, its only distribution center outside of Oceania is in Idaho, and Alya advertised that its products were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Rakoff, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Clifford Wallace and Daniel Collins, agreed with Ayla and reinstated the case on Friday.

Alya's marketing, sales, and operations "reflect significant focus on the United States," Rakoff said.

Rakoff noted Alya's promotion of its products "by means of references explicitly aimed at Americans." He cited an Alya Instagram post that began with "ATTENTION USA BABES," its advertising of Black Friday sales happening "on the day after the U.S.'s distinctive Thanksgiving holiday," and statements on its website that its products were featured in U.S. magazines including Vogue and Teen Vogue.

"That Alya Skin may have addressed much of its advertising to an international or Australian audience does not alter the jurisdictional effect of marketing targeted specifically at the United States," Rakoff said.

Rakoff also said the 10 percent of Alya's sales to the U.S. was substantial even though it sold more products elsewhere, and its fulfillment center in Idaho was "especially telling."

"Although the distribution center shipped Alya Skin products worldwide, performance of the contract clearly contemplated shipping products from Idaho to consumers throughout the United States," Rakoff said.

And Alya's claimed FDA approval indicated that it "sought out the benefits afforded by this country's regulatory regime," Rakoff said.

The case also arose from Alya's U.S. activities, and U.S. jurisdiction wouldn't be unreasonable despite the distance from Alya's Australia home, Rakoff said.

The case is Ayla LLC v. Alya Skin Pty Ltd, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16214.

For Ayla: Gregory Smith and Peter Gregora of Lowenstein & Weatherwax

For Alya: David Grossman of Loeb & Loeb