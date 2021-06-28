9th Circ. sends RICO claims against longshore union to arbitration

A container ship is anchored in the fog during a strike at the port in Los Angeles, California, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Summary Related documents Claim that union, workers submitted fraudulent timesheets implicates collective bargaining agreement.

Dissenting judge says CBA did not cover company's broad statutory claims.

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday said an export terminal operator in Oregon must arbitrate claims that a union conspired with dozens of its members to submit fraudulent timesheets and overbill the company by more than $5 million.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Columbia Export Terminal LLC's claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act were preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA) because they required the interpretation of a collective bargaining agreement between the company and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

The majority said 9th Circuit precedent holding that RICO claims are preempted by the Railway Labor Act, which applies to railroads and airlines, when they arise from a bargaining agreement applied equally in other industries governed by the LMRA.

"If the court held otherwise, any plaintiff could avoid arbitration by converting a garden variety contract dispute into a case of federal racketeering," Circuit Judge Richard Clifton wrote.

CET's lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the ILWU and its lawyers at Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt.

CET operates a grain export terminal in Portland, Oregon and employs workers who are members of the ILWU and are assigned work through a union hiring hall.

In a 2018 complaint in Portland federal court, CET accused 154 ILWU members of conspiring with the union to submit timesheets for hours during which they were not working, in violation of RICO. CET claimed the fraudulent timesheets led to $5.3 million in overbilling.

The union and the workers moved to dismiss the case, arguing that because the RICO claims required interpretation of ILWU's bargaining agreement with CET, they were preempted by the LMRA. The law requires that labor disputes go before an arbitrator before they are taken to court.

A magistrate judge in 2019 agreed, and U.S. District Judge Michael Simon later that year adopted the magistrate's recommendation to send the case to arbitration.

The magistrate cited the 9th Circuit's 1991 decision in Hubbard v. United Airlines Inc, which said RICO claims are preempted by the Railway Labor Act.

CET appealed, arguing that the LMRA only preempted claims arising under state law, and not federal laws such as RICO. The company claimed that to the extent that RICO and the LMRA conflicted, RICO should prevail because it was adopted decades after the labor law.

But the 9th Circuit majority on Monday said its reasoning in Hubbard applied equally to CET's case, because both the Railway Labor Act and LMRA require arbitration in cases that implicate collective bargaining agreements.

Several provisions of CET's bargaining agreement could be relevant to the case, such as a guarantee that ILWU members receive eight hours of pay even when their shifts end early, Clifton wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Susan Graber.

Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta, in dissent, said her colleagues were wrong to apply a presumption of arbitrability to CET's claims because they fell outside of the bargaining agreement's narrow definition of grievances that must be arbitrated.

"Proving the elements of mail and wire fraud here requires only a factual inquiry into whether employees claimed they were working when they were not physically on site," and not an interpretation of the CBA, Ikuta wrote.

The case is Columbia Export Terminal LLC v. International Longshore and Warehouse Union, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35037.

For CET: Christopher McCracken of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

For the union and individual defendants: Darin Dalmat of Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt