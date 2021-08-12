9th Circ won't enforce drivers' 'take it or leave it' arbitration pact

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Affirms lower court, which called the contract unconscionable

Venue, fee-shifting provisions made it unenforceable

Lawsuit claims TForce (formerly Dynamex) misclassified drivers The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday said a delivery service's arbitration agreement with drivers was unenforceable because it required them to travel to Texas from California, cover half the cost of arbitration and pay the company's legal fees if they lost a legal dispute.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the "pervasive unconscionability" in the agreement signed by TForce Logistics LLC's drivers rendered it unenforceable under California law, allowing driver Santiago Lim to pursue a proposed wage-and-hour class action.

Lim claims TForce misclassified him and other drivers in California as independent contractors rather than employees.

Texas-based TForce and its lawyers at Marron Lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Joshua Konecky of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, who represents Lim.

TForce was previously known as Dynamex Operations West Inc, and was at the center of a major 2018 California Supreme Court decision that established a new, more worker-friendly standard for determining the proper classification of workers.

The class in that case only includes drivers who returned questionnaires as part of the discovery process. Lim and members of the proposed class in his 2019 lawsuit did not do so.

Lim began working for TForce in 2011, and delivered blood and blood products to hospitals and facilities in Southern California on behalf of the Red Cross.

Lim says that after he was hired, he and other drivers were presented with a nine-page, single-spaced contract containing 31 separate provisions including an agreement to arbitrate legal disputes. The agreement required disputes to be arbitrated in Dallas and provided that workers would share the costs of arbitration with TForce.

Lim claims drivers were told they would be fired if they did not sign the contract, and were not given any opportunity to read the document or consult with attorneys.

Lim in his 2019 complaint said that because drivers had been misclassified as independent contractors they were deprived of overtime pay, reimbursements for work-related expenses and meal and rest breaks, in violation of state law.

TForce moved to compel arbitration of the claims, but U.S District Judge John Kronstadt in Los Angeles last year ruled that the agreement was unenforceable. The judge said the pact was unconscionable both because of its content and the way it was presented to drivers.

The 9th Circuit on Thursday affirmed. The "take it or leave it" nature of the contract gave Lim no room to negotiate its terms and underscored TForce's overwhelming bargaining power over drivers, Circuit Judge Milan Smith wrote for the court.

Lim showed that he takes home about $600 a week and has joint custody of a daughter who spends half of her time with him, making traveling to Texas prohibitively expensive and burdensome, the court said.

And the fee-shifting and cost-splitting provisions of TForce's contract meant Lim could potentially spend more litigating the case than he stood to collect if he won, the 9th Circuit found.

The panel included Circuit Judge John Owens and U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who sat by designation.

The case is Lim v. TForce Logistics LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55564.

For Lim: Joshua Konecky of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky.

For TForce: Steven Rice of Marron Lawyers.