AbbVie, J&J units' Imbruvica patents upheld by Delaware court

(Reuters) - AbbVie's Pharmacyclics LLC and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech on Thursday won a ruling in Delaware federal court that four patents related to their blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica are valid, in a dispute against two other pharmaceutical companies over a proposed generic version of the drug.

In Pharmacyclics and Janssen's infringement case against Alvogen Pine Brook and Natco Pharma, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly rejected several arguments that the relevant parts of the patents were invalid based on insufficient written descriptions, that prior art made them obvious, or any other theory that Alvogen and Natco forwarded.

Imbruvica earned Chicago-based AbbVie over $5.3 billion and New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson over $4.1 billion last year, according to company reports.

Pharmacyclics, Janssen, and their attorneys Christopher Sipes of Covington & Burling, Irena Royzman of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Alvogen, Natco, or their attorneys Siegmund Gutman of Proskauer Rose and Melanie Sharp of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

Pharmacyclics owns the Imbruvica patents — the last of which is slated to expire in 2036 — and licenses them exclusively to Janssen. They sued Pine Brook, N.J.-based Alvogen and India-based Natco in 2019 for patent infringement based on their application for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a generic version of the drug.

Alvogen and Natco agreed that their generic infringed three of the patents, and Connolly ruled during an October bench trial that they infringed the fourth. On Thursday, Connolly rejected Alvogen and Natco's "numerous" theories that the relevant parts of any of the four patents were invalid.

A patent covering Imbruvica's active ingredient, ibrutinib, was valid because it included a sufficient written description to allow an artisan to recreate it and wasn't preceded by a publication that disclosed the same invention, Connolly said.

Connolly also ruled for Pharmacyclics on claims that its patent related to a method for treating lymphoma was invalid, finding among other things that an ordinary artisan wouldn't have been motivated to combine prior art references to create the treatment with a reasonable expectation that it would succeed.

Prior art also didn't render a patent covering a crystalline form of the drug — which makes it safer and more effective — invalid, Connolly said. Connolly also rejected Alvogen and Natco's argument that prior art or an insufficient written description invalidated a patent related to pharmaceutical formulations of the drug.

The case is Pharmacyclics LLC v. Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-00434.

