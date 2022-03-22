ACA tax obligations don't have priority in Ch. 13 bankruptcy: appeals panel

Summary

(Reuters) - KITax obligations for failing to obtain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) have priority status above other creditors’ claims in an individual’s bankruptcy, an appeals court has ruled.

The individual mandate of the landmark healthcare law had required Americans to obtain health insurance or make a so-called shared responsibility payment (SRP). But, the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit said that because SRP was a tax rather than a penalty it was entitled to payouts before other unsecured creditors in Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

The case stemmed from two separate bankruptcies of Ohio residents who did not have health insurance in 2017 and 2018 and did not make the SRP incurred. A Republican-backed tax law eliminated SRPs for people who did not obtain health insurance after Dec. 31, 2018.

A lawyer for the debtors did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the government declined to comment.

In Monday's decision, the panel reversed U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Arthur Harris of the Northern District of Ohio, who oversaw both Chapter 13 cases. Harris ruled in April 2021 that the Internal Revenue Service's claims for the SRPs incurred did not have priority and should be treated the same as other unsecured claims.

Under Chapter 13 bankruptcy law, claims filed in an individual’s bankruptcy case by a governmental unit for tax on pre-bankruptcy income or for an excise tax on a pre-bankruptcy transaction are given priority status over other creditors’ claims.

The debtors had argued that the SRP is a penalty, not a tax, and therefore isn't covered by the provision of bankruptcy law that provides priority status. The panel, however, held that a penalty is applied only for an “unlawful act” and that failure to obtain health insurance is not unlawful under the ACA; it is merely opting to pay the costs of not doing so.

“The Panel cannot ignore that the Supreme Court already has explained that a penalty is ‘punishment for an unlawful act or omission’ and that not purchasing insurance in compliance with the individual mandate did not constitute an unlawful act or omission,” U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel Judge Alan Stout, who penned the decision, wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June rejected a Republican bid to invalidate the ACA, preserving former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law for the third time since its 2010 enactment.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel Judge Scott Dales dissented from the majority opinion, saying he views the SRP as more of a penalty than a tax.

The case is Internal Revenue Service v Howard D. Juntoff et al, Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 6th Circuit, No. 21-8011.

For the debtors: Marcel Duhamel of Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease and Joseph Romano of The Romano Law Firm

For the IRS: Marie Wicks of the U.S. Department of Justice

