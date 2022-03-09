Acer ends 4G patent lawsuit against Volkswagen in U.S. court

A visitor tries out computers at Acer booth during the 2015 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2015. Computex, the world's second largest computer show, runs from June 2 to 6. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

(Reuters) - Taiwanese computer maker Acer has agreed to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit accusing Volkswagen of using Acer's 4G wireless technology in its cars without permission, according to a Virginia court filing.

The Tuesday filing came shortly after Volkswagen sources said the German automaker had signed an agreement with patent-licensing marketplace Avanci that could resolve the dispute.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the court filing. Acer and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Acer's December lawsuit said Volkswagen had licensed its patents related to the 2G and 3G wireless standards through Avanci, but used its 4G technology without a license.

Acer also said that Volkswagen's affiliates Audi and Porsche had agreed to a 4G license with Avanci, even though Volkswagen itself did not.

Volkswagen had not responded to the claims in court, but had said in December it believed the claims were unfounded.

The case is Acer Inc v. Volkswagen AG, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:21-cv-01390.

For Acer: Kaiwen Tseng of TechKnowledge Law Group, James Berquist of Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey

For Volkswagen: Daniel Yonan of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox

