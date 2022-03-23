Activision $18 mln sex bias settlement poised to get judge's signoff

The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Activision accused of failing to address harassment complaints

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Los Angeles has said that she is prepared to approve an $18 million settlement between Activision Blizzard Inc and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a lawsuit alleging widespread sex discrimination by the video game maker.

U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in a brief order on Tuesday said the deal was adequate, but asked Activision and the EEOC to make small tweaks before she grants final approval, such as clarifying questions on a form workers will use to apply for a payout. Fischer is scheduled to hold a hearing on the settlement next week.

The EEOC in a 2021 complaint accused Activision of failing to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, disfavoring women in pay and promotions, and discriminating against pregnant workers. Activision denied violating anti-bias laws, but has said it will make changes to how it addresses workplace complaints.

Activision did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the EEOC.

Fischer's order comes as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), the EEOC's state-level counterpart, is appealing the judge's December ruling denying its motion to intervene in the case and object to the settlement.

DFEH last year said the EEOC settlement could interfere with the state agency's separate ongoing sex discrimination case against Activision.

Fischer on Tuesday doubled down on her earlier decision, writing that "many of the statements in (the DFEH's) objections are simply inaccurate, based on speculation, or otherwise address issues that the DFEH should not be concerned with."

The case is Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Activision Blizzard Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 21-7682.

For the EEOC: Anna Park

For Activision: Elena Baca of Paul Hastings

