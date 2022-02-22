Activision Blizzard settles patent dispute one day before trial

The entrance to the Activision Blizzard Inc. campus is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Blizzard first sued in 2014 over game launcher

Court rejected Activision's bid to end the case in January The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc has settled a long-running patent dispute over Blizzard's game-launching system, according to a court filing on the eve of a scheduled trial in Austin, Texas.

Activision, Luxembourg-based AC Technologies SA, and AC Technologies' U.S. licensee Via Vadis LLC told the court Monday that they had settled the case, without providing further details.

Attorneys representing the companies declined to comment Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

AC Technologies and Via Vadis first sued Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of popular games including World of Warcraft, Overwatch and the Diablo series, in 2014. It alleged Blizzard's game launcher and system for downloading game files infringed its patent related to storing and accessing data.

The court ruled for Blizzard in 2019 after invalidating parts of the patent, but an appeals court revived the case in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel denied Activision's request to end the case last month, finding Activision had not proven that its technology worked in a non-infringing way or that AC Technologies' invention was too vague to be patented.

Yeakel also rejected most of AC Technologies' request to definitively rule that the patent was valid.

A separate lawsuit filed by AC Technologies and Via Vadis against Amazon.com Inc over the same patent is still ongoing.

The case is Via Vadis LLC v. Blizzard Entertainment Inc, U.S. District for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:14-cv-00810.

For AC Technologies and Via Vadis: Andrew DiNovo of DiNovo Price

For Blizzard: Daniel Shvodian of Perkins Coie

Read more:

Activision Blizzard faces patent trial after Texas court ruling

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.