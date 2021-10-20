Activision says Calif. agency lawyers may have conflicts in sex bias case

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc has asked a California judge to pause the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing's lawsuit accusing the videogame maker of sexual harassment and discrimination so it can probe agency lawyers' potential conflicts of interest.

Activision's lawyers at Paul Hastings said in a filing in state court in Los Angeles on Tuesday that two lawyers representing the DFEH had also investigated the company while working at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which may violate California attorney ethics rules and could disqualify them from continuing to work on the case.

DFEH sued the company in July, claiming it routinely underpays and fails to promote female employees and has condoned sexual harassment. Activision last month agreed to pay up to $18 million to settle similar claims by the EEOC.

DFEH moved last month to object to the EEOC deal, but the commission said the agency should not be permitted to intervene because DFEH lawyers had obtained confidential information about Activision in their previous jobs.

"If counsel used that information — which they would not have obtained but for their EEOC employment — in the DFEH’s investigation, then the entire investigation upon which this lawsuit is based may be tainted," the company said on Tuesday.

The filing came on the same day that Activision in a letter said it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, with 20 more individuals facing other disciplinary action.

The DFEH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santa Monica-based Activision owns a number of massively popular videogame franchises including Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

The DFEH's lawsuit alleges that male Activision employees engaged in events called "cube crawls" in which they would get drunk and harass female employees. One female worker allegedly died by suicide due to pressure from a superior, with whom she had been sexually involved, during a business trip.

The DFEH alleged that senior managers at Activision were aware of the company's "frat boy" culture and took no steps to change it.

In a statement, Activision claimed the department's claims were inaccurate and accused DFEH of "disgraceful and unprofessional" conduct in the course of its investigation.

In an amended complaint in August, DFEH said Activision was preventing the agency from further investigating workplace misconduct.

The company had directed employees to report incidents to lawyers it had retained from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, and then told DFEH that records of those complaints were privileged, the agency said.

The case is Department of Fair Employment and Housing v. Activision Blizzard Inc, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County, No. 21STCV26571.

For Department of Fair Employment and Housing: Rumduol Vuong

For Activision: Felicia Davis of Paul Hastings

