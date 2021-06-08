ADA didn’t require Sanofi to allow sales reps’ ‘job sharing’

Sanofi headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC was not required to allow a pharmaceutical sales representative with an autoimmune disease to share her job duties with a coworker in order to accommodate her disability.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because the job-sharing arrangement proposed by Janet Perdue did not exist at the time, it did not amount to a reassignment to a vacant position that is required under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Perdue was backed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which in an amicus brief last year said the case should have survived summary judgment because a jury could have found that job sharing was a "feasible, plausible, and effective" way to accommodate her medical condition.

Michelle Gessner of Gessner Law, who represents Perdue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did New Jersey-based Sanofi and its lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson.

Perdue, who was originally based in South Carolina, was hired by Sanofi in 2001 and in 2013 was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor, which affected her vision and ability to walk.

When Perdue returned to work, Sanofi allowed her to split her job duties with another employee. She eventually returned to a fulltime position, and in 2017 was transferred to Asheville, North Carolina.

Perdue began experiencing pain and stiffness related to her medical condition shortly after the transfer, and requested another job-sharing arrangement. Sanofi denied the proposal, citing concerns about the other employee and tensions within the company after a round of layoffs, according to court filings.

Sanofi then claimed that no reasonable accommodation would allow Perdue to perform the essential functions of her job, and fired her.

Perdue in a 2018 lawsuit in Asheville federal court accused Sanofi of failing to accommodate her disability in violation of the ADA.

Both sides moved for summary judgment and U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger in 2019 sided with the company. The ADA requires employers to reassign workers to vacant positions when possible, the judge said, but the job share proposed by Perdue was not a "vacancy" because it never existed in the first place.

The 4th Circuit on Tuesday agreed, pointing to Sanofi's policy of requiring approval by managers before any job-share position was created.

"Sanofi appears willing to consider flexible-employment situations. But its generosity and overall flexibility does not raise the legal standard," Circuit Judge Julius Richardson wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges G. Steven Agee and Allison Rushing.

