Aeromexico reorganization plan confirmed after creditor deal

Passengers queue as they wait for flights Grupo Aeromexico flights at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Companies Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV See all

Apollo Global Management Inc See all

Delta Air Lines Inc See all

Apollo Asset Management Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday approved Aeromexico's (AEROMEX.MX) restructuring plan after the airline struck a deal with the remaining creditors who had objected to the plan.

"I could not be more pleased to tell you the plan of reorganization is confirmed," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman said soon after the agreement was announced.

Her approval of the plan allows Aeromexico to complete the bankruptcy process, which has been ongoing since June 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aeromexico shares were up 17% on Friday, although those gains did not appear to reflect the creditor deal and final approval, which came as the market was about to close.

The plan provides for new infusions of capital into Aeromexico. Apollo Global Management (APO.N), a frequent investor in distressed companies, will be the largest shareholder. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), an existing equity holder, is expected to have a 20% stake in the company once the plan is implemented.

The deals struck on Friday brought in support from a group of junior creditors who had opposed what they argued was overly beneficial treatment for Delta and four Mexican individual investors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.