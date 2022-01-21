Aeromexico says bankruptcy restructuring plan approved by all creditors

Companies Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Friday that all of its creditors eligible to vote on its bankruptcy restructuring plan have approved it, ahead of a Jan. 27 hearing before a U.S. judge set to confirm the plan.

Aeromexico, which was hit hard in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that same year.

Reporting by Noe Torres

