Allianz CEO wants to resolve fund debacle soon

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) wants to resolve investigations into its Structured Alpha investment funds soon, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete told shareholders on Wednesday.

The demise of the funds has been under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Allianz has disclosed, as well as the subject of numerous investor lawsuits.

