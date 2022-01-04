Amazon, Gap rejected job applicants with criminal records: lawsuits

Summary

Summary Companies Plaintiff accuses companies of barring NY applicants with convictions regardless of circumstances

Plaintiff says Amazon denied her jobs, Gap fired her

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and The Gap Inc have been hit with proposed class actions claiming they violated New York state law by routinely turning away job applicants in the state with criminal convictions.

In separate complaints filed in White Plains, New York federal court on Monday, the same named plaintiff says Amazon denied her jobs and Gap fired her without analyzing how her 2017 conviction for misdemeanor welfare fraud could impact her performance.

New York law bars employers from denying jobs to people convicted of crimes unless there is a direct relationship between a conviction and the job sought, or employing a person would pose "an unreasonable risk."

Plaintiff Genevieve Suarez in Monday's complaints says Amazon and The Gap did not conduct those individualized inquiries and instead disqualified workers with a wide swath of criminal convictions.

Jason Allen, a spokesman for San Francisco-based The Gap, said the company does not comment on pending litigation. Seattle-based Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suarez said The Gap hired her on Nov. 1 at an upstate New York warehouse but fired her a few weeks later after discovering her conviction.

Amazon passed over Suarez for several jobs she had applied for after a background check revealed her conviction, according to her complaint.

In both lawsuits, Suarez is seeking to represent classes of individuals who were denied New York-based jobs or fired by the companies because of their criminal history.

Amazon in 2018 agreed to give $5 million worth of its gift cards to more than 450,000 job applicants across the country to settle a lawsuit claiming its background checks violated federal law. Amazon denied wrongdoing.

And the company last year settled a lawsuit claiming it had fired a disproportionate number of Black and Latino drivers after conducting criminal background checks. The terms were not disclosed.

The cases are Suarez v. The Gap Inc and Suarez v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nos. 7:22-cv-00021 and 7:22-cv-00022.

For Suarez: Christopher Watkins of Watkins Law

For the companies: Not available

