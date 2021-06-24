Amazon teams with board game distributor to sue alleged counterfeiters

An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sellers allegedly sold fakes of 'Dixit' card game

Amazon has teamed with several brands for anti-counterfeiting court complaints

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and board game publisher Asmodee Group filed a joint complaint against an Amazon seller in Seattle federal court on Thursday for selling counterfeits of Asmodee's card game "Dixit".

The filing is the latest in a series of court complaints jointly brought by Amazon and brands including Yeti, Valentino and HanesBrands' Champion against alleged counterfeiters on its platform.

"If a counterfeiter attempts to take advantage of our customers or partners like Asmodee, our Counterfeit Crimes Unit will hold them accountable through civil litigation or criminal referral to law enforcement," Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit, said in a press release.

Amazon and Asmodee's attorneys Lauren Rainwater and Scott Commerson of Davis Wright Tremaine didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The alleged counterfeiters couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Guyancourt, France-based Asmodee distributes popular board games including "Catan," "Pandemic," and "A Game of Thrones: The Board Game".

The complaint says Brooklyn-based seller Samuel Katz - d/b/a "Crazy Leaf" - his Gig Trading Inc, and other unidentified parties sold counterfeit versions of expansions to Asmodee's storytelling card game "Dixit" from 2018 to 2020. The complaint said customers complained about the fakes' "horrible, dull artwork" and that the counterfeit cards "lack the vibrancy of the images displayed on the authentic versions," among other things.

Amazon removed the defendants' selling account from the platform, and Amazon and Asmodee sued them for trademark infringement, false advertising, and violating Washington State's consumer protection act.

The case is Amazon.com Inc. v. Katz, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:21-cv-00850.

For Amazon: Lauren Rainwater and Scott Commerson of Davis Wright Tremaine

Attorney information for the defendants wasn't immediately available