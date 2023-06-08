Another US judge says lawyers must disclose AI use















(Reuters) - A judge on the U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday issued an order requiring lawyers to disclose their use of generative artificial intelligence tools to create legal documents, citing security concerns related to confidential information.

Judge Stephen Vaden's order is at least the second example of a U.S. federal judge asking lawyers with cases before them to certify that they took specific precautions if using novel AI technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Bard or Microsoft's Bing.

In cases before Judge Vaden, if someone uses a generative AI tool to help draft the text, they must also file a notice that discloses which program was used and "the specific portions of text that have been so drafted."

They also have to file a certification that use of the technology "has not resulted in the disclosure of any confidential or business proprietary information to any unauthorized party," the order said.

AI technologies have opened a new frontier in the legal industry as lawyers and law firms experiment with the latest tools. Many lawyers have also raised concerns and have said guardrails are needed to protect confidential client data, avoid errors and abide by legal ethics rules.

A New York lawyer appeared before a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday to argue that he should not be sanctioned after he admitted to including made-up case citations generated by ChatGPT in a legal brief. The lawyer apologized and said he did not know the technology could fabricate decisions.

AI technologies "challenge the Court's ability to protect confidential and business proprietary information from access by unauthorized parties," Vaden said in his order.

Companies that own generative AI tools may retain, or have their programs learn from, confidential information that users put in, he said.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr of the Northern District of Texas began requiring lawyers in cases before him to certify that they did not use AI to draft their filings without a human checking their accuracy.

He told Reuters that he issued the mandate to warn lawyers that AI tools can create fake cases and that he may sanction them if they rely on AI-generated information without verifying it.

Read more:

US judge orders lawyers to sign AI pledge, warning chatbots 'make stuff up'











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.