Antitrust claims take center stage as Mallinckrodt aims for bankruptcy exit

(Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy last year to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic, but as it aims to bring the process to a close, it must first address a completely different kind of claim.

The pharmaceutical company recently kicked off a multi-day hearing seeking approval of its proposed reorganization plan and underlying opioid litigation settlement, which creditors and government entities have largely signed off on.

But now, in what one Mallinckrodt attorney called an “unconventional” approach to a Chapter 11 plan confirmation process, the company will begin another hearing on Monday over two insurers’ claims that they have had to reimburse their customers at highly-inflated prices for Mallinckrodt’s Acthar gel.

The product, one of the company's main moneymakers, is used for treatment of infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis.

The insurers, Humana Inc and Attestor, allege that not only did Mallinckrodt engage in anti-competitive practices by inflating Acthar's prices before the bankruptcy in violation of antitrust laws, but that it has continued charging those high rates during the case. The insurers argue that since they have had to continue paying amounts they believe are illegal, they should be entitled to senior priority status in Mallinckrodt’s creditor payment structure.

A Mallinckrodt spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has said in court papers that the insurers' claims have no merit.

Lawyers said they need to resolve this matter before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 case, can rule on the plan. It aims to cut $1.3 billion from Mallinckrodt's overall debt and set up a trust for plaintiffs that have brought opioid-related claims against the company worth around $1.7 billion.

Acthar-related claims, which Mallinckrodt estimates to be around $1.4 billion, are in line for a total recovery of $7.5 million. The insurers say the actual amount of the claims is “billions” higher than Mallinckrodt’s estimate.

Mallinckrodt says the insurers’ claims for damages do not qualify as “actual administrative expenses” that are typically paid off first in a corporate bankruptcy.

Other individuals and entities that have brought Acthar-related antitrust claims have also objected to the proposed plan. They argue it provides inappropriate rewards for management and improperly favors opioid claimants over their claims.

Mallinckrodt has settled Acthar antitrust claims brought by federal and state governments.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

