Appeals court says judge favored patent plaintiff in 'scorched earth' case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a judge was wrong to order software company Mycroft AI Inc to cease cyberattacks and harassment against its opponent's lawyers in a patent case, finding scant evidence connecting the company to the alleged misconduct.

The ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark in Kansas City had shown enough bias in favor of the law firm representing Mycroft's adversary to justify reassigning the case to a new judge.

Texas attorney Tod Tumey and his firm Tumey LLP sued Mycroft AI Inc, a company that makes open-source voice-assistance software, on behalf of Voice Tech Corp for allegedly infringing its patents. The litigation is ongoing, though one of the patents was invalidated last year.

Tumey claimed Mycroft, which has described Voice Tech as a "patent troll" on social media, unleashed cyberattacks and hacking attempts on him, his firm and his family during the case. Tumey also said Mycroft was responsible for anonymous menacing phone calls to the firm.

Tumey and his firm filed a separate lawsuit against Mycroft last year accusing it of violating anti-hacking laws, inflicting emotional distress and racketeering, among other things.

Ketchmark last year granted Tumey's request for a preliminary order against Mycroft to stop the attacks. But the three-judge 8th Circuit panel on Friday said there was little evidence connecting Mycroft to the attacks, noting that others besides Mycroft might have the motive and ability to "try to shut down or inconvenience litigation involving a suspected patent troll."

It also said Ketchmark had shown an unacceptable amount of bias against Mycroft.

"A review of court filings shows that both sides have engaged in the same sort of 'scorched earth' tactics," Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson wrote. "Yet an objective review of the record demonstrates a degree of antagonism against Mycroft that is higher than that being applied against Tumey."

Mycroft founder Joshua Montgomery told Reuters that Tumey had "invented a bunch of cyberattacks" and blamed him for them, citing his work related to information warfare in the military.

Tumey, his firm, and its outside attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Tumey v. Mycroft AI Inc, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1975.

For Tumey: David Wooten of Tumey LLP, Stacey Gilman of Berkowitz Oliver

For Mycroft: Robert Greenspoon of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, Jean Paul Bradshaw of Lathrop GPM

