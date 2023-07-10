Apple executives fight subpoenas in shareholders' lawsuit against Qualcomm

Companies

July 10 (Reuters) - Apple's (AAPL.O) chief operating officer and a top corporate lawyer at the company are fighting an effort that could require them to answer questions in a private securities class action against chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) in U.S. court in California.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Williams, who has served as Apple's chief operating office since 2015, and Bruce Watrous, the company's chief corporate and commercial counsel, on Friday asked a U.S. judge to quash subpoenas from Qualcomm and the plaintiffs in the investors' lawsuit.

Apple, Williams and Watrous are not parties to the 2017 lawsuit, which alleged Qualcomm made misrepresentations about certain business practices that artificially boosted shares between 2012 and 2017.

The complaint accused San Diego-based Qualcomm and executives of hiding anticompetitive sales and licensing practices.

Apple, which is Qualcomm's biggest customer, did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs and a Qualcomm representative did not immediately respond to similar requests.

In the investor lawsuit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Berg in May said Qualcomm and the plaintiffs could question two current or former Apple employees. Qualcomm and the plaintiffs said they agreed to that number of Apple deposition witnesses.

Qualcomm wants to inquire about communication between Apple and the Federal Trade Commission, and Apple's cooperation with the agency, related to an antitrust case the FTC brought in 2017 against Qualcomm.

Qualcomm defeated the FTC's case over business practices that are central to the private securities class action.

The lawyers for Apple and the two executives said they earlier provided testimony and documents in the FTC action.

Apple also said its "communications with the FTC are not relevant to the securities litigation between Qualcomm and its shareholders regarding alleged false statements by Qualcomm."

Qualcomm "seems to have seized the opportunity to harass Apple, its former litigation opponent," lawyers for Apple said.

Qualcomm has disputed allegations in the investors' lawsuit. A judge in March ruled that the case could move forward as a class action.

A case management hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

The case is In re Subpoenas Issued to Jeffrey Williams and Bruce Watrous Jr, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 5:23-mc-80181.

For Apple et al: Richard Doren of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For Qualcomm: Robert Van Nest of Keker, Van Nest & Peters; Anthony Ryan of Cravath, Swaine & Moore; and Steven Strauss of Cooley

For plaintiffs: Jonathan Uslaner of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman; and Gregg Levin of Motley Rice

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

